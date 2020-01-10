Home

Joyce Colson Notice
COLSON Joyce Of Heanor.
Passed away suddenly at
her home on
24th December 2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Trent Valley Crematorium, Aston on Trent on Friday
24th January 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory of Joyce for British Heart
Foundation may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 10, 2020
