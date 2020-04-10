|
|
|
SMITH Katharina
(Katie) Of Heanor
Passed away peacefully at home
on 29th March 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of Bernard, mother
of the late Christa, grandmother
to Dawn, Kerry and the late Glyn,
great grandmother, great great
grandmother and friend. Katie will
be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Immediate family attendance at
funeral service only.
Any further enquiries or
donations in memory of Katie
for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and
Rutland Air Ambulance may sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a Abbott
Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 10, 2020