|
|
|
MITCHELL Kathleen Of Heanor, former teacher at
Corfields School, Heanor and
Brookhill Leys School, Eastwood.
Passed away on 25th December 2019 in her 102nd year.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Bramcote Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kathleen for Dementia UK
may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 10, 2020