SMEDLEY Klara Liesbeth Emma (Liz) Of Heanor, passed away peacefully on 28th December 2019, aged 85 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Marlpool United Reformed Church on Thursday 23rd January at 2.00pm, followed by committal service at Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Liz for
British Heart Foundation may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a Abbott Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 10, 2020