Guest Lisa Anne Passed away on
30th May 2020, aged 49 years.
Loving partner of David,
beloved daughter of June
and the late Jack and
widow of the late Mark Guest,
she will be missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Amber Valley Crematorium on
Friday 19th June.
As numbers are limited,
the funeral service can be
viewed online - please see www.gillotts.co.uk/lisaguest
for details. Donations in memory of Lisa for Ward 304 at Royal Derby Hospital
(please make any cheques payable to 'Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity please) may also be given online using the above link, or can be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood NG16 3GG.
Any enquiries please telephone
01773 713484.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 12, 2020