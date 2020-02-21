|
CALZETTI Margaret Edith Of Ilkeston.
Passed away on
11th February 2020, aged 81 years.
Loving wife of the late Lino.
Much loved mother of Philip and
daughter in law Rachel. Dear grandmother to Massimo and Lucia. She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Our Lady & St Thomas of Hereford Roman Catholic Church, Ilkeston
on Tuesday 3rd March at 1.00pm
followed by interment at
Park Cemetery, Ilkeston.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Margaret
for Dementia UK may be given
by retiring collection after the service
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 21, 2020