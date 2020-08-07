|
CARTER Margaret
of Heanor Passed away at home
on 28th July 2020, aged 85 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Margaret
for Treetops Hospice Care may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 7, 2020