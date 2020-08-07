Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1A Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713921
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Carter

Notice Condolences

Margaret Carter Notice
CARTER Margaret
of Heanor Passed away at home
on 28th July 2020, aged 85 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Margaret
for Treetops Hospice Care may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -