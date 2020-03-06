|
|
|
Morris Margaret Of Ripley,
passed away peacefully on
22nd February 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Trev,
much loved mum of Susan and the late Lorraine, dear grandma (more fondly known as gromy) of Emma, Joshua, Connor and Bethany and dear sister of Eileen and Sheila.
Service and cremation to be held on Friday, 13th March 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick.
Flowers may be sent or
donations may be given for the
Amber Valley Stroke Association.
Further enquiries to
Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 6, 2020