Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Willmott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Willmott

Notice Condolences

Margaret Willmott Notice
Willmott Margaret Anne of Riddings passed away peacefully
on Saturday 8th February 2020
at the Woodlands Nursing Home,
Butterley Hill, Ripley, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Ian and a loving
mother to James and Sarah.
A dear sister to John and the late Jim,
a cherished grandma
and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Riddings St James Church on
Wednesday, 26th February 2020
at 12.00 noon. Followed by Interment
at Leabrooks Cemetery. The family
would appreciate flowers please.
Any enquiries to
Trafford Lowe Funeral Services,
166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes,
Alfreton, Derbyshire. DE55 4HU.
Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -