|
|
|
Willmott Margaret Anne of Riddings passed away peacefully
on Saturday 8th February 2020
at the Woodlands Nursing Home,
Butterley Hill, Ripley, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Ian and a loving
mother to James and Sarah.
A dear sister to John and the late Jim,
a cherished grandma
and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Riddings St James Church on
Wednesday, 26th February 2020
at 12.00 noon. Followed by Interment
at Leabrooks Cemetery. The family
would appreciate flowers please.
Any enquiries to
Trafford Lowe Funeral Services,
166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes,
Alfreton, Derbyshire. DE55 4HU.
Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 14, 2020