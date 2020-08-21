|
|
|
Fletcher Mary of Swanwick
passed away peacefully on
Monday 10th August 2020 at Kings Mill Hospital aged 89 years.
Beloved wife to The Late Desmond Fletcher, Mum to Lynda and Karon, Grandma to Gemma, Robert,
Thomas and Toby and Great Grandma to Jack, Alfie, Gregory, Emily, Evie, Lucas, Avery and Violet.
Funeral to take place at
Leabrooks Cemetery Chapel on:
Friday 4th September at 11am
followed by Interment
in Leabrooks Cemetery.
Due to the current restrictions the funeral is invitation only.
Any enquiries to
Trafford Lowe Funeral Services
166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes,
Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 4HU
Tel : 01773 602593.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 21, 2020