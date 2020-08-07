|
|
|
HOLMES Mary Mary aged 84,
dearly beloved wife of
the late John Holmes,
passed away at the
Royal Derby Hospital
on 20th July 2020.
Sister of Josephine and
the late Kenneth,
sister in law of Bill and June.
A devoted auntie of David,
Robert, Andrew and Susan
and much loved great auntie
of Thomas, Oliver, Halle and Beth.
Funeral at the St John Baptist Church, Smalley on Wednesday 19th August at 11.30am followed by a burial in
Smalley Churchyard,
Mary will be greatly missed.
Invite to the funeral only
due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only, any Donations would be greatly received for the
Royal Derby Hospital ICU .
Further enquires to:
Heanor Co-operative Funeralcare,
Holbrook street, Heanor, Derbyshire
DE75 7AY Tel: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 7, 2020