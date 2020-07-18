|
|
|
Wray Maurice
of Loscoe Passed away peacefully at home on 15th July aged 87.
Maurice leaves behind daughter Yvonne, son in law Paul, grandson's Matthew and Stephen, their wives, Alison and Jo and great grandchildren Joshua, Zac, May and Tiffany.
The funeral service will take place
at Swanwick Crematorium on
Monday 3rd August at 1.00pm.
Donations in Maurice's memory
will benefit Tree Tops Hospice
and Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor. Tel 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 18, 2020