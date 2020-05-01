Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1A Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713921
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Craven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Craven

Notice Condolences

Michael Craven Notice
CRAVEN Michael Ernest of Loscoe
Passed away on 18th April 2020,
aged 71 years. Loving husband of Carolynne. Much loved father
of Samantha and Claire.
Dear grandfather to Georgiana, William, Elizabeth and Isabella.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Immediate family attendance at
funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Michael for Rutland Manor Care Home may sent
to (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account)
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -