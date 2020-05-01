|
CRAVEN Michael Ernest of Loscoe
Passed away on 18th April 2020,
aged 71 years. Loving husband of Carolynne. Much loved father
of Samantha and Claire.
Dear grandfather to Georgiana, William, Elizabeth and Isabella.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Immediate family attendance at
funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Michael for Rutland Manor Care Home may sent
to (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account)
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 1, 2020