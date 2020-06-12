|
|
|
Gallagher Neil Passed away peacefully at
Wren Hall Nursing Home on
29th May 2020 aged 76 years.
Loving husband of the late Ann, beloved dad of Claire, grandad of Joshua, the late Joel, and Annabella. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Donations in memory of Neil for Wren Hall Nursing Home can be made at www.gillotts.co.uk/neilgallagher or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Any cheques should be made payable please to "Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account". A Remembrance Mass in memory of Neil will be held later in the year.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 12, 2020