Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1A Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713921
Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Abbott

Notice Condolences

Nigel Abbott Notice
ABBOTT Nigel John Of Heanor.
Passed away on 18th May 2020,
aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband
of the late Pam, dad and granpa.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Nigel to be divided between Alzheimers Society and The British Lung Foundation which may sent to (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account)
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -