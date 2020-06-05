|
ABBOTT Nigel John Of Heanor.
Passed away on 18th May 2020,
aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband
of the late Pam, dad and granpa.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Nigel to be divided between Alzheimers Society and The British Lung Foundation which may sent to (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account)
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 5, 2020