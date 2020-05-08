|
BURTON Norah Of Somercotes.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 2nd May aged 103 years at
Abbeydale Nursing Home in Derby.
Beloved wife of the late Ken of Langley Avenue Somercotes, who died in 2006.
She will be greatly missed by her children and children in law,
Trevor, Elaine, Janice & Chris.
Also, grandchildren and their partners; Lauren, Mark, Richard, Helen, Lee, Kim and great grandchildren
Nora and Wilfred.
Her interment at Leabrooks Cemetery will be held on Friday 15th May at 1pm where a limited number of people will be able to attend. It is hoped that a service of Thanksgiving for
her life will be able to be held at a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers to be given in favour of Age UK. Funeral arrangements are by Trafford Lowe, 166 Somercotes Hill, Alfreton,
DE55 4HU Tel: 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 8, 2020