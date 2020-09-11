|
POLLICOTT Norman of Kilburn, passed away peacefully
on 29th August 2020 aged 77.
Loving husband of the late
Paula Pollicott, devoted Dad of
Jeff and the late Joanne.
Much loved Grandad of Charlotte, Sophie, Jack, Rebecca and Harry.
Great Grandad of Millie.
A funeral service will be held at
Amber Valley Crematorium at Swanwick, on Friday
18th September 2020 at 11.00am.
Donations will be gratefully received
in lieu of Dementia UK.
Further enquiries to, Co-operative Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road, Ripley. 01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 11, 2020