|
|
|
MACIEJEWSKI Paul Alistair Passed away suddenly but peacefully
at home on 30th March 2020,
aged 68 years.
The much loved husband of Linda, father to Ian, Adam and Nick,
father in law to Stacey and Selina,
Grandfather of Brandan, Reece,
Lia and Mia.
Due to present circumstances a funeral service will only be attended by the immediate family.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date, family and friends will be notified in advance and any donations for the British Heart Foundation
and Cancer Research UK
may be made then.
Further enquiries to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD, Tel: 01773 713921.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 17, 2020