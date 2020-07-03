|
STATON Peter Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday
24th June 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
brother to Janice ,loving father to Jenny and John and proud grandad
to Sam, Harry, Will and Henry.
Gentleman's outfitter in
Somercotes for over 40 years.
Past president of Alfreton Rotary
and past district officer.
Swanwick parish councillor for
over 20 years, 14 as chairman.
Music and theatre lover and life-long supporter of Nottingham Forest FC.
A lovely gentleman with a wonderful sense of humour.
Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral service for Peter will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Thursday 9th July at 1pm.
Instead of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be much appreciated at Alzheimer's Society,
43-44 Crutched Friars, London
EC3N 2AE.
All enquiries:
A Storer and Sons
173 Nottingham Road
Somercotes
Alfreton
DE55 4JG
Tel: 01773 602942
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 3, 2020