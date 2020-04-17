|
|
|
Hudson Phyllis Passed away peacefully at
the Royal Derby Hospital
on April 2nd 2020,
aged 86 years.
Born in Nether Heage. She lived all
her married life in Heanor and worked at Aristoc at Langley Mill.
She used to enjoy knitting, gardening and walking in the countryside.
Phyllis was predeceased by Husband David and Grandson Andrew.
Leaves behind her Sons Neil and Wayne, Daughters in Law Lyn and Audrey, 5 Grandchildren and
5 Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday 21st April at Swanwick Crematorium 10:00am. Only immediate family to attend service.
Any donations given are to be for Alzheimer's Society.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
Holbrrok Street, Heanor, Derbyshire
DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 17, 2020