Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heanor
Holbrook Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
01773 713089
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hudson

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Hudson Notice
Hudson Phyllis Passed away peacefully at
the Royal Derby Hospital
on April 2nd 2020,
aged 86 years.
Born in Nether Heage. She lived all
her married life in Heanor and worked at Aristoc at Langley Mill.
She used to enjoy knitting, gardening and walking in the countryside.
Phyllis was predeceased by Husband David and Grandson Andrew.
Leaves behind her Sons Neil and Wayne, Daughters in Law Lyn and Audrey, 5 Grandchildren and
5 Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday 21st April at Swanwick Crematorium 10:00am. Only immediate family to attend service.
Any donations given are to be for Alzheimer's Society.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
Holbrrok Street, Heanor, Derbyshire
DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -