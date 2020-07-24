Home

Raymond Haynes Notice
HAYNES Raymond Thomas Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14th July 2020
aged 91.
Devoted Husband of the late Marie, beloved father to Caroline and Glyn, Pamela and Martin, cherished Granddad to Mair and Thomas.
A funeral service will be held for Ray on Thursday 30th July at Markeaton Crematorium at 3.20pm
(covid 19 restrictions apply).
The family wish to express their thanks to all the staff at the London Road Community Hospital ward 2 for the care and attention given to Ray.
Immediate family flowers only, any donations will be given to the LRCH ward 2 garden improvement fund (contact Caroline or Pamela for details).
Further enquires to be made to:
Heanor co-operative funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7AY.
Tel: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 24, 2020
