Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Elliott

Notice Condolences

Reginald Elliott Notice
Elliott Reginald Kenneth Born 27/4/1924
Died 5/1/2020

It is with sadness that we announce
the death of Reg Elliott, long time resident of Codnor.
Husband of the late Winifred Elliott
(née Hall), father of Susan and
son-in-law Pete, grandfather of Lucy and Sally and great-grandfather of
Elsie and Annie.
Originally from the Isle of Wight,
Reg moved to Codnor after leaving
the R.A.F. in 1947. He married
Winifred in 1948.
Thanks to the Royal Derby Hospital, Ripley Hospital and St. James Hospital, Leeds. Special thanks to Primrose Court Care Home, Guiseley, Leeds
for their kindness and support.
Any enquiries to Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -