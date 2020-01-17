|
|
|
Elliott Reginald Kenneth Born 27/4/1924
Died 5/1/2020
It is with sadness that we announce
the death of Reg Elliott, long time resident of Codnor.
Husband of the late Winifred Elliott
(née Hall), father of Susan and
son-in-law Pete, grandfather of Lucy and Sally and great-grandfather of
Elsie and Annie.
Originally from the Isle of Wight,
Reg moved to Codnor after leaving
the R.A.F. in 1947. He married
Winifred in 1948.
Thanks to the Royal Derby Hospital, Ripley Hospital and St. James Hospital, Leeds. Special thanks to Primrose Court Care Home, Guiseley, Leeds
for their kindness and support.
Any enquiries to Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 17, 2020