Sheldon Mr Rex Sheldon,
of Codnor,
devoted husband of Pat and loving father of Ricky and Steve and grandad of Laura and Hannah,
passed away at Derby Royal Hospital
on 5th May 2020, aged 83 years.
Born in Heanor, Rex lived all his life
in the Ripley & Codnor area.
Following schooling at Ripley and
then Swanwick Hall Grammar,
Rex was a teacher in Ilkeston for
20 years nurturing his pupils
to achieve their potential.
He then had a complete career
change becoming the landlord
of The Clock in Codnor.
In the late eighties Rex was
confined to a wheelchair due to a late developing spinal problem, but this did not prevent him from continuing to be both funny and full of intelligent wit.
He had a great passion for football, originally playing for Marehay, Somercotes Ath, Ripley & Heanor Town and then watching it. He also was one of the chief instigators of the Ripley Charity Cup, an end of season football competition, which raised lots of money for local charities.
When finishing playing he enjoyed managing junior teams.
He was privileged to be at Wembley in 1966 to see England win the World Cup and appeared on TV on "Bargain Hunt" with son Steve. He appeared on
one of the first live shows and
was also the first person to appear
on the show in a wheelchair.
He enjoyed playing the piano and performed locally in the Kestrel,
Talbot and Newlands.
He also had a stall on Ripley Market selling children's clothing (in the 70's) and more recently, up until a few years ago, selling plants which utilised his deep horticultural knowledge and expertise where he could be seen in
his wheelchair wearing funny hats.
Having served his National service
in the RAF, although he was in a wheelchair by the time he did it,
Rex also realised a dream in
co-piloting a light aircraft.
He was taken into hospital with a blood infection and whilst there sadly contracted the Covid virus.
Rex was a true and gentle man and
will be sadly missed by his wife of
59 years Pat, his sons, Ricky and Steve with wives Joh and Maxine and his granddaughters Laura with
husband Grant and Hannah
with partner Steven.
The funeral service took place at Amber Valley Memorial Park.
Donations for the Spinal Injuries Association which helped Rex can be made to the following website: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rex-sheldon
or by cheque - payable to
Spinal Injuries Association
- send to Steve Sheldon
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 22, 2020