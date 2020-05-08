Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Robert Wain

Robert Wain Notice
Wain Robert Stanley Passed away at home
20th April 2020, aged 72 years.
Devoted husband of Angela.
He will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
A celebration of Robert's life will be
held at a later date to be announced.
Donations in memory of Robert for
Diabetes UK can be made on line at
www.gillotts.co.uk/robertstanleywain
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 8, 2020
