Wain Robert Stanley Passed away at home
20th April 2020, aged 72 years.
Devoted husband of Angela.
He will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
A celebration of Robert's life will be
held at a later date to be announced.
Donations in memory of Robert for
Diabetes UK can be made on line at
www.gillotts.co.uk/robertstanleywain
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 8, 2020