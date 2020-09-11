Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
10:00
St Mary's Church
Greasley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Goodwin

Notice Condolences

Sandra Goodwin Notice
GOODWIN Sandra
(Newthorpe Common, Newthorpe) Passed away suddenly at
Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham
on Tuesday 25th August 2020
aged 71 years.
Mum to Anisa Claire, Mamma
to Olivia Victoria Paige, Sister
to Peter Dawes.

The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Greasley on Wednesday 16th September 2020
at 10 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Macmillan
and British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries please contact the Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ,
telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -