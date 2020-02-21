Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Sandra Jones Notice
Jones Sandra Ann Of Newthorpe,
passed away at
The Nottingham City Hospital on 7th February 2020, aged 69 years.
Sandra leaves husband Alan,
daughter Tracey, son Adrian,
their Partners and six Grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Amber Valley Crematorium,
Swanwick, Alfreton on
Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please and donations taken in lieu for
The Air Ambulance.
For further enquiries, please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 21, 2020
