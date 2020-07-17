|
|
|
SMITH Sheila
of Heanor Passed away on
1st July 2020,
aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Sam.
Much loved by all her family and friends. She will be sadly missed.
Immediate family attendance
at service only. Further enquiries
or donations in memory of Sheila
for Dementia UK may be sent
to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street,
Heanor, Derbyshire,
DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please
go to the funeral announcements
page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 17, 2020