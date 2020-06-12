Home

HAWKINS Shirley Ann of Ripley.
Passed away peacefully at home,
with her family by her side on Wednesday 3rd June 2020,
aged 62 years.
A much loved Mother to Jason, Leon and Rochelle and dearly loved sister to Sharon, Cheryl, Jackie, Tina, Vicki, and Marilyn. A much loved Grandmother, Auntie and Great-auntie to many.
Shirley will be missed tremendously.
A Funeral service will be held at
Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at 1pm.
Donations only for Treetops Hospice and Marie Curie.
All enquires to: Co-operative Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road,
Ripley DE5 3DJ. Tel: 01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 12, 2020
