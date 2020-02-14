|
|
|
Howells Sylvia Olive
(née Jackson) Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully 25th January 2020,
aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Barbara and Bryan, and the late Janet.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Bramcote Crematorium
in the Reflection Chapel, on
Wednesday 19th February at 11.15 am.
Floral tributes are welcome or,
if desired, donations in memory
of Sylvia for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Donations can also be made by retiring collection after the service.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 14, 2020