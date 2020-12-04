|
|
|
SPRAY Tom of Ripley passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on 19th November 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Wendy, much loved dad of Paul, Victoria and Daniel and grandad of Laura, Joe, Tom, Jessie & Jacob. Loved and forever missed by his family and friends. Cremation to be held on Monday 7th December at 11.00am at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick. Donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, Loughborough. Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Dec. 4, 2020