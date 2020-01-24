|
|
|
Fullwood Vera Maureen
(née Daniel) Of Leabrooks, formerly of Ripley, passed away peacefully on 11th January 2020,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Ray, much loved mum of Diane and her partner Malc,
dear sister, aunt and friend to many.
Service to be held on
Wednesday, 29th January at 1:00 p.m. at All Saints Church, Ripley, followed by burial in Ripley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be given for Alzheimer's Research UK.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 24, 2020