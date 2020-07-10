Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1A Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713921
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivien Sharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivien Sharpe

Notice Condolences

Vivien Sharpe Notice
SHARPE Vivien Elaine Of Heanor.
Passed away in hospital on
3rd June 2020, aged 73 years.
Loving Wife of Garry.
Much loved Mum of Marie, Andrew, Trish and late son, Simon.
Much loved Grandma.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Donations in memory of Vivien for Diabetes Fund Dundee House,
may be sent to (cheques payable to
Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -