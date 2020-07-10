|
|
|
SHARPE Vivien Elaine Of Heanor.
Passed away in hospital on
3rd June 2020, aged 73 years.
Loving Wife of Garry.
Much loved Mum of Marie, Andrew, Trish and late son, Simon.
Much loved Grandma.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Donations in memory of Vivien for Diabetes Fund Dundee House,
may be sent to (cheques payable to
Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 10, 2020