Elizabete Martins DaSilva, of Ossining NY, entered eternal rest on July 30th 2020 at the age of 47. Beloved wife to Jorge, Cherished daughter to Maria and late husband Jose. Loving stepmom to Jennifer and Melanie. Devoted sister to Nela, Isabel and Rosa. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was devoted to the Mary Mount Convent for over three decades as a dedicated employee. She was very loved by her family and will be truly missed.In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Abilis Non Profit Organization for special needs persons.