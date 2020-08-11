1/1
Elizabete Martins DaSilva
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabete Martins DaSilva, of Ossining NY, entered eternal rest on July 30th 2020 at the age of 47. Beloved wife to Jorge, Cherished daughter to Maria and late husband Jose. Loving stepmom to Jennifer and Melanie. Devoted sister to Nela, Isabel and Rosa. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was devoted to the Mary Mount Convent for over three decades as a dedicated employee. She was very loved by her family and will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Abilis Non Profit Organization for special needs persons.
https://www.abilis.us/support-us.html.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in River Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
The Church of The Magdalene
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Burial
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home
90 N. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY 10591
(914) 631-0621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved