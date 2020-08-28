Florence Ciampi of the Quay in Tarrytown, NY passed away on August 26, 2020. She was born May 12, 1922 and grew up in the East Tremont section of the Bronx with her parents, three sisters, and brother. She graduated Theodore Roosevelt High School as a business student and was always pleased to recall having earned a student's "white cap" for her swimming prowess gained while there.
After school she went to work where she met the love of her life, Mario Ciampi. They started their lives together in 1945 when they married and soon moved to Yonkers in Westchester County.
Florence always took great pleasure being a homemaker and especially enjoyed baking - her prune tarts were a specialty as was her pizza rustica. She was an avid reader (clipping interesting items from the local newspaper), a mah jhong enthusiast, and enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing cards in her later years.
Florence is survived by: Marian Harris and Helene Osekosky, two very loving and devoted daughters who were constants throughout her life and gave Florence much needed love and attention in her declining years, two supportive sons-in- law: Jim and Tony, her son Arthur, six grandchildren - James, Jeanne, Susan, Elizabeth, Matthew, and Joshua - as well as eight great grand children: Joseph, Justin, Samantha, James, John, Paige, Elizabeth, and Sarah. Florence is also survived by her youngest sister, Helene Ventriello. Numerous nieces and nephews mourn Florence's loss.
Florence was predeceased by her husband Mario in 1988.
Visitors must wear masks as they gather safely on
Monday, August 31, from 10am - 1pm at the Coffey Funeral Home in Tarrytown. Florence will then be laid to rest in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. A luncheon will follow interment at a site to be determined.
Please note that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Florence's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Florence (Martignetti) Ciampi, please visit our floral store.