Gordon Levy of Brewster, NY, son of Belle and Seymour, who lived most of his life in Tarrytown, NY, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, September 5th, surrounded by family. Born on May, 31st, 1929, Gordon grew up on Dixon Street in Tarrytown. He graduated from Washington Irving High School and continued his education at Syracuse University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1951. Shortly afterward, Gordon attended Officers Candidate School and in 1952 entered the Navy as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. He served during the Korean War until 1955. During this time period, Gordon met Evelyn Kravetz. Upon completion of his service, Gordon and Evelyn were married on April 8th, 1956 at Temple Beth Abraham, the first marriage to occur in the brand new synagogue. Evelyn passed in 2005 and Gordon spoke often of how much he loved and missed her.



Gordon joined Seymour and Belle in the family business in 1955. He was the third generation to run Hudson Office Supply Co., Inc. that was started as Levy's in 1890 by his grandfather Morris. Gordon welcomed his son Alan into the business in 1989 and continued as President of Hudson Office Supply until he retired and the business was sold in 2007. Gordon was a much beloved and integral part of the Tarrytown community his entire life, serving on the Board of Directors for the Warner Library, on the Board of Trustees of the Tarrytown Historical Society, as a member of the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps., as a member and past President of the Tarrytown Exchange Club and on the Board of Governors of the Tarrycrest Swim and Tennis Club. Gordon always enjoyed working with his hands, from model airplane and wooden shipbuilding to eventually restoring and building wood furniture in his later years. His work with Warner Library belied the fact that he was a lifelong reader, often reading two or three books at a time and continuing until just before he passed. He remained active and curious throughout his life.



Gordon is survived by his children Alan Levy, Susan Terzer and Daniel Levy and was predeceased by his daughter Karen Marcum. He was a loving grandfather to Eric, Travis, Danielle, Jesse and Shayna. He seemed to never miss a sporting event, play or recital for any of his children or grandchildren. He leaves a sister, Rhoda Heller and many nieces and nephews along with daughter-in-law Elana Levy and son-in-law Carl Terzer. A graveside service is planned at Sharon Gardens in Hawthorne, NY on Wednesday. Due to current restrictions, services will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Civil Liberties Union in Gordon's name, one of his favorite charities, would be appreciated.



