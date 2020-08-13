Services will be for family only.



John Edward Reif sadly passed away on July 31, 2020. He was a devoted husband to his wife Virginia for 57 years. John leaves behind his two children Pat Davenia (Joe) and John Reif (Barbara).



He was a loving Poppy to his four grandchildren and their spouses - Joey Davenia (Meghan), Danielle McNally (Brandon), Gina Davenia and Kaitlyn Reif and was so proud of his three great granddaughters Madison Davenia, Charlotte Davenia and Ava Lynn McNally.



He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Kiermeier and his nieces Wendy Gentils (Michael), Alexandra Gentils and Karen Schneider (Rob). John is also survived by many loving family and friends. We will miss you. Rest in Peace.

