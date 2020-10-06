Lorraine J. Camilliere, of Pleasantville resident died October 2, 2020 at the age of 83.



Lorraine was born in Mount Pleasant on January 20, 1937 and was the daughter of Salvatore and Rose Ucci Calli. Having been raised in Pleasantville, she was a graduate of Pleasantville High School. She had a long career as a legal secretary in several area law firms over the years.



Lorraine was married to Frank E. Camilliere and together they raised three sons; Michael, Frank and Thomas.



She was predeceased by Frank in 2004 and she is survived by her sons; Michael of Pleasantville, Frank (Onda) of New Windsor and Thomas (Susan) of Ossining. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael, Domenick, Mia and Nicole as well as a brother Richard. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Robert and Fred.



In light of the current COVID restrictions, services were held for the immediate family only. She was laid to rest with her husband in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorraine J. (Calli) Camilliere, please visit our floral store.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store