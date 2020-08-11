1/1
Michael Graham McCue
1960 - 2020
Michael was Bon on June 6, 1960 to Janet and James A. McCue. He died suddenly in Croton on Hudson. Michael was raised in Hastings on Hudson. He worked for Cable Vision and owned his own painting business. Michael loved vacationing with his children and boating on the Hudson River. His favorite thing to to do was to picnic and barbecue with family and friends. He is survived by his children Michael, Melissa, Jamie, and Calissa McCue. His five siblings, James (Terri), Terrence (Dina), Thomas (Gulya), Marjorie Mccue-Campo (Stan) and Patti Burns (Michael). He was preceded by his parents and son, Justin McCue.

A family and friends picnic will be planned for a later date

Published in River Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
