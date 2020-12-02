We mourn the death of our beloved sister Patricia Rose resident of Cortlandt Manor, NY.??She passed away on Tuesday, November 17?after receiving comfort care at Rosary Hill Home.??



Born on March 17, 1949 in Tarrytown, NY to Catherine and John Cavalieri, Patricia was one of seven children.?She graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1967, where she began her career in cosmetology, then working professionally in Westchester County hair salons.?Later she found her passion as an artisan, creating stained glass windows, picture frames and jewelry boxes which were sold in the wholesale, retail and art fair markets.? ?



Patricia will also be remembered for her joy of dancing, her light-hearted personality, love of family, and long-time friends and as a popular hair stylist.? ?



She is survived by her five sisters and brothers, Jo (Peppy) Baker of Laveen, AZ; Rita Jackson of Fernandina Beach, FL; Carol Arrucci (Ray) of Ossining, NY; John Cavalieri (Anne Marie) of Holbrook, NY and Joseph Cavalieri of New York, NY; one niece, five nephews and their children.?She was predeceased by her father John in 1998, sister Catherine in 2001 and mother Catherine in 2016.



Memorial donations in the name of Patricia Rose Cavalieri may be made to the Dominican Sisters who care for patients with incurable cancer. The address is Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10532.





