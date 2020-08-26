1/1
Ramona Duran Cepeda
Ramona Duran Cepeda- of Sleepy Hollow was called home to God on August 20th 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Braulio. Devoted Mother to Jesus, Teodora, Juan, Isabel, & Jiram. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Adored sister to Domitila, Mercedes, & Louisa. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, she will be missed by all.

Reposing at Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home 90 N. Broadway Tarrytown N.Y. 10591 on Monday from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will he held Tuesday at St. Teresa of Avila church at 10am. Interment will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

Published in River Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Teresa of Avila Church
AUG
24
Interment
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home
90 N. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY 10591
(914) 631-0621
