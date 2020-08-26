Ramona Duran Cepeda- of Sleepy Hollow was called home to God on August 20th 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Braulio. Devoted Mother to Jesus, Teodora, Juan, Isabel, & Jiram. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Adored sister to Domitila, Mercedes, & Louisa. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, she will be missed by all.



Reposing at Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home 90 N. Broadway Tarrytown N.Y. 10591 on Monday from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will he held Tuesday at St. Teresa of Avila church at 10am. Interment will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.



