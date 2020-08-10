Salvatore DiPillo – (10/17/1926-06/30/2020) Was called Home to God at the age of 93.



Cherished husband of Rita (nee) Levesque. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud godfather to 13 godchildren whom he loved dearly.



Salvatore had a proud career with General Motors in North Tarrytown, was a longtime member of the American Legion Ossining Post 506 and a lifetime member of Transfiguration R.C. Church in Tarrytown.



Salvatore will be in repose at Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home 90 N. Broadway Tarrytown, N.Y. 10591 on Tuesday July 7th from 2:00pm-5:00pm & 7:00-9:00pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday July 8th at the Church of the Transfiguration at 10:30am. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.



Sal was truly an amazing man and husband and will be sorely missed.





