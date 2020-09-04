Basil J. Weibley, of Norfolk, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 23, 2020.
Born Sept. 20, 1924 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Roy A. and Anna (Sollenberger) Weibley and brother to the late Jean Weibley, Ruth Kuhn, Kathryn Ulsh, Eva Hurley, Dorothy Mellott, Vera Anderson and Lynn Weibley.
He graduated from Boiling Springs High School, Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania.
Basil was a devoted husband to the late Martha H. (Hippensteel) Weibley for more than 66 years. He was a dedicated family man to his surviving children: a daughter, Deborah K. Riley and husband Victor of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; two sons, John A. Weibley and wife Judy of Norfolk, with whom he recently lived, and Kirby L. Weibley and wife Billie of Inglis, Florida; two grandchildren, Leslie Riley, Matthew Weibley and wife Stephanie; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a third grandson, Daniel A. Weibley.
Basil was an active member at his churches in Newville, Pennsylvania, Elkridge, Maryland, Dunnellon, Florida, and Ocala, Florida.
He was a farmer, a truck driver for Nu-Car Carriers and briefly a real estate agent specializing in farm property.
He was a skilled hunter and a champion horseshoe and shuffleboard player. He also enjoyed sports, coin collecting, pool, and croquet. He was a volunteer for the fire company in Rainbow Lakes Estates, Dunnellon. He always had a story to tell anyone he met.
Funeral services will be held at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon on Friday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Ocala, following the service, at 2 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.