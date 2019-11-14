Betty L. Stevens (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Stevens.
Service Information
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL
34432
(352)-489-2429
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverland Baptist Church
Highway 41 North
Dunnellon, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty L. Stevens, 85, a longtime resident of Dunnellon, passed away Monday Nov. 11, 2019.
She was born on June 26, 1934, in Palmer, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl Stevens; her sister, Margaret Pirtle; her two sons and their wives, Danny (Belinda) and Robert (Jane); her five grandchildren, Becky Sillery, Danny Stevens Junior, Heather Roland, Robert Stevens II, and Rhiannon Ripple; and her seven great-grandchildren, Bella Sillery, Bryce Roland, Ava Roland, Russell George Sillery, Brody Roland, Mia Mangold, and Koryn Stevens.
She was known for being a strong, adventurous, curious, passionate, courageous, unique, caring woman who loved life almost as much as she loved her family. She will be terribly missed by many but never forgotten.
Funeral services for Mrs. Stevens will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Riverland Baptist Church, Highway 41 North, Dunnellon, with Pastor Rex Carringer officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickory Springs Cemetery in Romeo.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
Published in Riverland News on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.