Betty L. Stevens, 85, a longtime resident of Dunnellon, passed away Monday Nov. 11, 2019.
She was born on June 26, 1934, in Palmer, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl Stevens; her sister, Margaret Pirtle; her two sons and their wives, Danny (Belinda) and Robert (Jane); her five grandchildren, Becky Sillery, Danny Stevens Junior, Heather Roland, Robert Stevens II, and Rhiannon Ripple; and her seven great-grandchildren, Bella Sillery, Bryce Roland, Ava Roland, Russell George Sillery, Brody Roland, Mia Mangold, and Koryn Stevens.
She was known for being a strong, adventurous, curious, passionate, courageous, unique, caring woman who loved life almost as much as she loved her family. She will be terribly missed by many but never forgotten.
Funeral services for Mrs. Stevens will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Riverland Baptist Church, Highway 41 North, Dunnellon, with Pastor Rex Carringer officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickory Springs Cemetery in Romeo.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
Published in Riverland News on Nov. 14, 2019