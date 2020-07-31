David Girard Camire, 61, died suddenly on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence in Dunnellon, Florida. He was formerly of Belmont, New Hampshire.
Camire was born into this life on January 18, 1959, in Laconia, New Hampshire, and was the youngest son to the late Girard and Leona
(Provencal) Camire. In 2010, David moved from Belmont to Dunnellon.
Growing up in Belmont, he spent many days helping his parents on their Dairy Cow Farm, until they sold it and bought a campground mobile home park.
David worked with his brother Jerry in Belmont in carpentry, learning the trade and eventually going into it on his own. When David moved to Dunnellon, he continued his trade and became a handyman and started his business, "Get It Done Handyman." He did a lot of work for Don Shaw, who was a realtor/best friend in Dunnellon.
Besides his Handyman business, David enjoyed working on muscle cars.
Over the years, he rebuilt and restored many different cars that he enjoyed driving.
He never had children, but he loved his furry cats.
He left us way too soon, and, as Catholic Christians, we know he is now enjoying the company of his parents, with whom he was very close, and his two brothers and sisters, who precede him in death in that Glorious City of Heaven, where one day we will be reunited and enjoy his company again eternally. He will be dearly missed.
He leaves behind his sisters, Claire Bickford and Susan Labranche, of Belmont.
Memorial Contributions can be made in David's memory to the Humane Society of Marion County, Inc. 701 NW 14th Road / Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 387-0737.
Online condolences can be left for David's family at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon,
19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432 (352) 489-2429.