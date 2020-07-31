1/1
Dorothy McNeill "Dot" (McNeill) Dunn
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy McNeill Dunn ("Dot") passed away on July 25, 2020.
Dot, a true southern lady, was born in Tallahassee, Florida, on Sept.
28, 1924, the third of five children of Louise Medina Proctor McNeill and Malcolm Collins McNeill, Sr.
Dot is preceded in death by her father Malcolm, her mother Louise, her husband Wallace, her sisters Mary Alice M. Tolle and Theresa M. Turner and her brother Malcolm C. McNeill, Jr. Dot is survived by her brother Dane A. McNeill (Pat); her two children Deborah Anne Dunn and Wallace Dunn II (Kathy); her three grandchildren, Erin D. Snyder (Adam), Bryan M. Dunn (Julia) and Casey D. Dunn (Scarlet); her six great grandchildren and so many other family members, all of whom she loved dearly.
Dot was a graduate of Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida. She later graduated from Emory University School of Nursing in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to being a registered nurse, Dot later became a real estate agent and broker in Florida, a licensed private pilot and a licensed ship captain.
Dot moved with her husband and children to Ocala, Florida, in the early 1950s. In 1976, she moved from Ocala to Dunnellon to a new home that they built on the Rainbow River, which she loved.
Dot was a very active member of the United Methodist Church in Ocala and Dunnellon, the Ocala Woman's Club and the City of Dunnellon, where she attended regular monthly City council meetings and council workshops. Dot also volunteered for many years at Rainbow Springs State Park.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and doctors of TimberRidge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the wonderful caregivers of CareTime for their service and companionship to Dot over the past months.
The family wishes to have a Friends and Family Celebration of Life at a later date. Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon will be handling all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Dot's favorite charity, the Florida United Methodist Children's Home (fumch.org) or to your favorite

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Riverland News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved