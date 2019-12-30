Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace H. White. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc 19939 E Pennsylvania Ave Dunnellon , FL 34432 (352)-489-2429 Send Flowers Obituary

Considering her work here done, Grace said goodbye to her family and friends amidst song and memories on Feb. 10, 2019. Entering her eternal life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, Grace's family was blessed to enjoy so many happy days with her during her 92 years. Always fun loving, Grace had the energy of a person half her age and approached everything with the same determination.

Grace met the love of her life, Richard, on the trolley in Indianapolis and celebrated 68 years of marriage with their family and friends last May. Family was an all-inclusive word for Grace, and she made each of her six children, Rebecca Leinen, Cary White (Elsie), Kit Vining, Mary Ellen Chandler (David), Martha Bondy (Tom/Deceased), Grace Lynne Hansen (Doug), 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren feel loved and very special.

Her many friends enjoyed the same affection, and everyone who knew Grace felt blessed for her touching their lives. Even with a busy family life, Grace still found time to volunteer at her church, Girl Scouts, and Hospice. Her next adventure takes her to a wonderful place where she will be reading, sewing, gardening, dancing, cooking and crafting to her heart's content. She made a difference in the lives of many and we invite you to celebrate her life by doing the same for others...

Expressions of sympathy can be left online at

Donations can be made in her name to Cornerstone Hospice Care Center,

5655 S Orange Ave, Orlando FL 3809.

Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.



Considering her work here done, Grace said goodbye to her family and friends amidst song and memories on Feb. 10, 2019. Entering her eternal life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, Grace's family was blessed to enjoy so many happy days with her during her 92 years. Always fun loving, Grace had the energy of a person half her age and approached everything with the same determination.Grace met the love of her life, Richard, on the trolley in Indianapolis and celebrated 68 years of marriage with their family and friends last May. Family was an all-inclusive word for Grace, and she made each of her six children, Rebecca Leinen, Cary White (Elsie), Kit Vining, Mary Ellen Chandler (David), Martha Bondy (Tom/Deceased), Grace Lynne Hansen (Doug), 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren feel loved and very special.Her many friends enjoyed the same affection, and everyone who knew Grace felt blessed for her touching their lives. Even with a busy family life, Grace still found time to volunteer at her church, Girl Scouts, and Hospice. Her next adventure takes her to a wonderful place where she will be reading, sewing, gardening, dancing, cooking and crafting to her heart's content. She made a difference in the lives of many and we invite you to celebrate her life by doing the same for others...Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Donations can be made in her name to Cornerstone Hospice Care Center,5655 S Orange Ave, Orlando FL 3809.Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon. Published in Riverland News on Dec. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Riverland News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close