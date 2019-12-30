Considering her work here done, Grace said goodbye to her family and friends amidst song and memories on Feb. 10, 2019. Entering her eternal life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, Grace's family was blessed to enjoy so many happy days with her during her 92 years. Always fun loving, Grace had the energy of a person half her age and approached everything with the same determination.
Grace met the love of her life, Richard, on the trolley in Indianapolis and celebrated 68 years of marriage with their family and friends last May. Family was an all-inclusive word for Grace, and she made each of her six children, Rebecca Leinen, Cary White (Elsie), Kit Vining, Mary Ellen Chandler (David), Martha Bondy (Tom/Deceased), Grace Lynne Hansen (Doug), 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren feel loved and very special.
Her many friends enjoyed the same affection, and everyone who knew Grace felt blessed for her touching their lives. Even with a busy family life, Grace still found time to volunteer at her church, Girl Scouts, and Hospice. Her next adventure takes her to a wonderful place where she will be reading, sewing, gardening, dancing, cooking and crafting to her heart's content. She made a difference in the lives of many and we invite you to celebrate her life by doing the same for others...
