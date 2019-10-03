Helene A. Caton, 86, of Dunnellon, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2019.
Helene was a long-time resident of Yankeetown and Dunnellon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Caton, in 2016.
She is survived by her four children, Keith Caton (Cindy Oliver), of Dunnellon, Brett Caton (Denise Caton) of Inglis; Scott Caton (Mark Rowland) of Columbia, S.C., and Terri Darnell (Duane Darnell) of Dunnellon; seven grandchildren, Lisa Caton, Stephanie Caton, Amanda Logan (Cody Logan), Stacy Caton (Jimmy Kettener); Houston Browning (Dylan Browning), and Cameron and Duane Darnell; and four great-grandchildren.
She was surrounded by friends, family and love as she transitioned.
She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Legacy Hospice House in Ocala.
There will be a private family service per Helene's wishes.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
Published in Riverland News on Oct. 3, 2019