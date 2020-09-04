1/
Rev John James "Jim" Gerhart
1950 - 2020
Reverend John James "Jim" Gerhart, Jr., 70, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, in Ocala, Florida.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Jan. 22, 1950, the son of John and Kathryn Gerhart.
Jim was a graduate of Spring Garden College, earned his Master of Divinity degree from Episcopal Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky, and was ordained to the Diaconate (1977) and Priesthood
(1979) by The Right Reverend Addison Hosea in the Diocese of Lexington.
Following his ordination as a priest, he served three parishes in
Kentucky: Church of St. Michael the Archangel and St. Raphael's Church in Lexington, and St. Stephen's Church in Latonia. Jim relocated to the Diocese of Southwest Florida where he served at St. Elizabeth's in Zephyrhills, St. Luke's Church in Ellenton, St. Andrew's in Spring Hill, and Good Samaritan in Clearwater, before accepting a call to become Priest-In-Charge at Holy Faith in Dunnellon in this diocese in 2009.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and son, Tommy Evans.
Survivors include his brother, Carl Gerhart, and his wife Maryann; a cousin, David Schaller and his wife Margaret; a nephew, Carl Jr.; and nieces, Elizabeth, Christine and Emily.
Details for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are accepted payable to Holy Faith Episcopal Church, 19924 W. Blue Cove Dr., Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, Florida. heinzfh.com

Published in Riverland News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 30, 2020.
