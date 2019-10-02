Mrs. Josephine A. "Chickie" Pugliese, 79, of Dunnellon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, peacefully at her home in Rainbow Lakes Estates, surrounded by her family.
A native of Paterson, N.J., she and her family moved to this area in 1994, coming here from Butler, N.J. While her profession was that of a teacher's aide, her true love was that of being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to those she loved. She was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, George Pugliese; her two daughters, Michelle Duncan (Barry) and Christine Sciortino; her brother, George Firrincilli; her four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Miller (David), Christian Sciortino, Barry "BB" Duncan, Brianna Sciortino; and her great-grandson, D. J. Miller.
A Funeral Mass was Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, U.S. 41 North. Entombment followed in Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills.
Services were entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
Published in Riverland News on Oct. 3, 2019